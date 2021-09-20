ART kits sold out at some retailers in S'pore amid spike in Covid-19 cases; stocks being replenished

SINGAPORE - Antigen rapid test (ART) kits are in short supply, with some pharmacies and retailers reporting that their stocks have sold out amid a spike in daily coronavirus cases.

But distributors here said there is no reason to panic buy the kits, as there are adequate stocks available locally.

The daily number of infections has surged past the 1,000 mark in the past week, the highest in more than a year.

At least six retailers at Toa Payoh Central, VivoCity and Bukit Panjang had run out of ART kits when The Straits Times visited on Monday (Sept 20).

Demand for the test kits has increased almost fivefold in recent weeks with both individual consumers and companies procuring them, said a spokesman for Watsons, one of the major health retail chains here.

The spokesman said in response to queries from The Straits Times: "In general, we understand that the market is facing limited stock availability. Stocks that we bring in are sold out very quickly."

Watsons is working with suppliers to replenish stocks and explore alternative providers to boost supplies, the spokesman added.

A spokesman for supermarket chain FairPrice said demand for ART kits has more than doubled in the past week compared with the week before.

"This could be due to increased awareness of the self-test kits in the light of the elevated numbers of Covid-19 cases recently in the community," she said.

FairPrice is working with the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) to ensure sufficient supplies and a wider selection of kits to cater to the community's needs, added the spokesman.

Distributors here told ST that there are adequate stocks available.

Mr Wayne Yap, the director of pharmaceutical company Unison Collaborative, said there are sufficient stocks at its warehouse to meet the orders for ART kits.

The firm distributes Abbott PanBio test kits - one of six brands authorised by HSA.

He said: "The demand for stocks has been very high for some time now and we are working to replenish stocks everywhere.

"Retail outlets that we work with are getting restocked continually."

Some ART kit bundles will also be removed from its "pre-order" list and made available for immediate purchase shortly, he added.



A customer asking about antigen rapid test kits, which were already sold out, at a Unity pharmacy outlet in Toa Payoh on Sept 20, 2021. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH





Demand for the test kits has increased almost fivefold in recent weeks with both individual consumers and companies procuring them, said a spokesman for Watsons. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



The Ministry of Health (MOH) said last week that it has deployed 100 vending machines to 56 locations across the island so that an individual who receives an SMS from MOH informing him that he is required to do a self-test can collect a pack of three ART kits from a location near them.

The surge in demand for ART kits comes after Singapore ramped up self-testing efforts and urged people to conduct tests at home to reduce the risk of transmission as they head out to work and gatherings.

Buyers could purchase only up to 10 kits each time when the test kits were made available at retail pharmacies in June, but the cap was lifted when sales were extended to supermarkets and convenience stores in July.



Vending machines for people to collect their self-test kits at Block 33 Bedok South Avenue 2. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI





GRAPHIC: MINISTRY OF HEALTH



The test kits are being widely distributed by the Government to all residences here between Aug 28 and Sept 27.

The kits were also distributed to pre-school and primary school pupils for them to test themselves before returning to school after the September school holidays.

As part of measures to slow community spread, test kits were also issued to companies in sectors which are not subject to mandatory testing.