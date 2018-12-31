No more plastic straws to go with Yakult drinks

Yakult Singapore will no longer be providing plastic straws for its probiotic milk drinks from tomorrow, the latest company here to do so.

In a Facebook post last Thursday, the company announced that its Yakult and Yakult Ace Light products will no longer come with straws.

"We are taking steps as part of our efforts in contributing to environment protection and sustainability," the post read. "Yakult can be consumed directly from the bottle by removing the foil cap."

There was mixed reaction to the move.

Facebook user Karen Chen praised Yakult Singapore for taking concrete steps to reduce single-use plastics. "Please consider initiatives to collect and recycle your plastic Yakult bottles too!" she added.

In his post, Bryan Fang said the company should have done it earlier. "I have been an avid drinker of Yakult for as long as I can remember and not once have I used those straws."

STRAIGHT FROM THE BOTTLE Yakult can be consumed directly from the bottle by removing the foil cap. YAKULT SINGAPORE, in a Facebook post.

Others pointed out that the drinks come in plastic bottles and called on the company to look at non-plastic alternatives.

Yakult is the latest in a string of companies here to stop providing plastic straws this year, in a bid to be more environmentally friendly.

In October, both Burger King and Resorts World Sentosa stopped providing plastic straws following KFC's move in June.