THE BIG STORY

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has called on Singaporeans to step forward with their ideas to help shape a society and system that would "benefit many, and not just a few". The feedback will contribute to a Forward Singapore road map from the middle of next year that will influence policy recommendations.

THE BIG STORY

The father of an 18-month-old toddler who died from Covid-19 on Monday said the last few days had been difficult and that his son had fought for his life. The child died of encephalitis - or inflammation of the brain - from Covid-19 and two other viruses. This marks the first death in Singapore of a coronavirus patient below the age of 12.

WORLD

The bodies of 46 migrants were discovered in a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas, on Monday, in one of the most deadly recent incidents of human smuggling along the US-Mexico border. Sixteen other people found inside were taken to hospitals for heat stroke and exhaustion, including four minors.

OPINION

Pump prices here have been up 30 per cent to 40 per cent in the past six months. While help such as Singapore's recent announcement of one-off relief for taxi main hirers and private-hire car drivers is welcome news, how can governments around the world tamp down inflation and rising fuel prices?

SINGAPORE

Next year, Singapore's forests will play a big role in helping humanity glean insights into how rainforests can be conserved. The Republic has been chosen to host the semi-finals of an international competition that aims to identify technologies to monitor rainforests and their rich treasure troves of biodiversity in real time.

LIFE

In primary school, Ms Sumasni Sunar (left) received milk powder, oranges and cod liver oil under the school feeding programme. At 19, she began training as a nurse and she has now spent more than 30 years helping schoolchildren under the Health Promotion Board School Health Service.