With pump prices here up 30 per cent to 40 per cent in the past six months, the Government's recent announcement of one-off relief of $150 for eligible taxi main hirers and private hire car drivers - and up to $300 in cash for eligible drivers under the NTUC Freelancers and Self-Employed Unit Relief Scheme - is welcome news.

It comes on top of other help from taxi and private hire car operators such as temporary fare adjustments, rental rebates and discounted fuel.