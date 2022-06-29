DPM: Foster a S'pore that 'benefits many, not a few'

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has called on Singaporeans to step forward with their ideas to help shape a society and system that would "benefit many, and not just a few".

This would help forge a new social bond among people here, build trust, and secure the future, he said.

The feedback from citizens will contribute to a Forward Singapore road map from the middle of next year that will influence policy recommendations.

"I hope to see a society and a system that benefits many, not a few; that rewards a wide variety of talents, not a conventional or narrow few; that values and celebrates all individuals for who they are and what they can achieve; and provides all with opportunities to do better throughout their lives," said DPM Wong.

Even unconventional talents should be rewarded, he said. Also, foreigners must complement, not replace local workers, so that no one feels the system is not on their side.

He was addressing unionists at a dialogue organised by the labour movement, and gave his first major speech since being appointed DPM earlier this month.

The exercise he heads along with fellow fourth-generation (4G) leaders will examine areas such as jobs, housing and health.

Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, said that the social compact - an understanding of how those in society relate to one another - had frayed elsewhere, as people felt left out of their nations' progress, and fuelled the rise of extremist political parties.

"If our social compact fails, a large segment of Singaporeans will come to feel estranged from society, believing that the system is not on their side," he said.

The consequences could be devastating. "Politics in Singapore will turn nasty and polarised," he said.

Fortunately, the country is in better economic shape than most, having been able to narrow income gaps and create jobs. But it is at a crossroads, facing global inflation, possibly a recession and a more bifurcated world - split between two powers and ideologies - he said.

It has a rapidly ageing population, and concerns about slowing social mobility, among other fears.

He highlighted several areas where Singapore can relook its policies.

An unchecked free market, for example, could lead to rising inequalities. "That's why we have always tempered extreme market outcomes and resisted a winner-takes-all economic regime," he said, citing investments to equip Singaporeans for good jobs, and an upcoming law on fair employment practices.

The government will also ensure public housing remains affordable, continue to uplift vulnerable workers, and ensure that the rich-poor gap does not widen.

The concept of meritocracy will also be broadened. "We cannot abandon meritocracy, but I believe we can improve it and make ours a more open and compassionate meritocracy," he said.

More can be done early in the life of every child. Beyond that, the contribution of every worker must be valued.

Merit will be acknowledged by recognising talents in diverse fields and providing opportunities for people to advance at different stages of their lives.