2022 will be a time of transition, says PM Lee

The year ahead will be a time of transition as the economy is recovering steadily after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his New Year address yesterday. He also gave a hint that the upcoming increase in the goods and services tax will be tackled in Budget 2022, which will be unveiled on Feb 18.

Motherhood and its hidden toll on mental health

Mothers need mothering too, especially in the postpartum period and dealing with a newborn. Education correspondent Amelia Teng, who went through a season of extreme fatigue and emotional turbulence after giving birth to her second child in April, says more attention should be given to maternal mental health.

Covid-19 gloom fails to halt celebrations in Australia

New Year celebrations around the world were called off as the pandemic cast a shadow over the festivities for a second year. But Australia was determined to enjoy the night, and there were even signs that North Korea was preparing fireworks. Global Covid-19 infections have hit a record high over the past seven days, with an average of over one million cases detected a day worldwide.

STI among the region's top performers in 2021

The Straits Times Index (STI) was among the region's stronger performers last year despite concerns over rising interest rates, fears over Covid-19 infection rates and the emergence of new variants. But whether it can pull off a similar performance this year remains to be seen in the light of upcoming rate hikes and increasing inflation. 

Athletes urged to chase their goals amid upheaval

After an up-and-down 2021, Singapore sport is looking up this year despite the continued challenges thrown up by the coronavirus pandemic. Sport Singapore chief executive Lim Teck Yin said: "There will be opportunities coming out of this too and when they surface, we should grab them."

Photo exhibit on leading local artist Chua Mia Tee

Celebrated local portraitist Chua Mia Tee is now the subject of a photography exhibition which paints a very different picture of the Cultural Medallion recipient - as a husband, father and stroke survivor. The Man Behind That Portrait marks the debut exhibition of his daughter, Dr Chua Yang, 53.

