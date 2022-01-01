Ample optimism for S'pore sport in the years ahead

Return of elite events and shuttler Loh's historic world title bode well: SportSG CEO

Correspondent
Updated
Published
5 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Dethronement and departure were among the words in Singapore sports lexicon last year, and yet optimism and opportunity will be the sentiment many in the fraternity carry into the new year.

In the competition arena, Loh Kean Yew's historic win at the World Badminton Championships capped a year of milestones for the country, even if Joseph Schooling's unsuccessful defence of his Olympic Games 100m butterfly title was a sobering introduction of how merciless life at the top can be.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 01, 2022, with the headline Ample optimism for S'pore sport in the years ahead. Subscribe