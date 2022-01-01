Ample optimism for S'pore sport in the years ahead

Dethronement and departure were among the words in Singapore sports lexicon last year, and yet optimism and opportunity will be the sentiment many in the fraternity carry into the new year.
In the competition arena, Loh Kean Yew's historic win at the World Badminton Championships capped a year of milestones for the country, even if Joseph Schooling's unsuccessful defence of his Olympic Games 100m butterfly title was a sobering introduction of how merciless life at the top can be.
