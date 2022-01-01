STI among region's top 2021 performers

The Straits Times Index (STI) was among the region's stronger performers last year with a 9.8 per cent gain, despite concerns over rising interest rates, on-again, off-again fears over Covid-19 infection rates and the emergence of new variants.

But whether it can pull off a similar performance in 2022 remains to be seen in the light of upcoming rate hikes and increasing inflation, which could impact earnings and stock valuations, as well as China's economic slowdown and a still-relentless pandemic.

After ending 2020 as the region's worst performer with a 12 per cent drop, the STI clawed back some ground with the biggest one-day increase in 2021 of 3 per cent on Jan 8 on positive news of vaccine roll-outs and hopes of a global economic recovery after Mr Joe Biden was confirmed as United States President.

Investors were also drawn to the safe haven status of the Singapore dollar and local stocks, as concerns grew over China's economic slowdown in the third quarter and "its stance over its tech heavyweights", Azure Capital director David Chow said.

"Asean's living with Covid strategy compared to North Asia's zero Covid strategy was another factor. The market probably likes the steps Singapore is taking to becoming more resilient," he said.

Singapore's rising vaccination rates and strategies to treat Covid-19 as an endemic disease inspired investor confidence in the local market in the earlier part of last year.

"But when community cases rapidly increased despite high vaccinations, and we had to reimpose public health measures and tighten border measures, the STI started stagnating," said RHB Singapore head of equity research Shekhar Jaiswal.

Still, the STI managed to outperform Hong Kong, which was Asia's worst performer with a 14.1 per cent drop, Malaysia, South Korea and Shanghai.

Taiwan, a beneficiary of robust demand for semiconductors and electronics during the pandemic, was the top performer last year with a nearly 24 per cent gain.

It was followed by India, which gained 22 per cent, and Australia, up 13 per cent for the year. Japan and Indonesia each rose about 10 per cent.

But the STI's road to recovery has been a bumpy one, as the market see-sawed between optimism over stabilising Covid-19 cases and economies reopening, and fear over rising community cases and borders tightening.

The era of cheap cash that has helped fuel the global market rally may well be coming to an end as the US central bank has confirmed that borrowing costs will be lifted three times before the end of 2022.

Still, Singapore stocks rallied from September to November "as valuations appeared cheap after a weak third-quarter earnings season and investors took heart that the local infection growth rate had (dropped back) to below 1", Mr Shekhar said.

As optimism grew over Singapore's moves to expand the vaccinated travel lane (VTL) programme and more economies reopened globally, the STI climbed to a one-year high of 3,264 on Nov 8, before news of the Omicron variant on Nov 26 knocked the wind out of stock markets globally, and sent the STI skidding back to the 3,100 levels.

It posted its biggest one-day drop for the year - down 2.5 per cent on Nov 30-as uncertainty over the existing vaccines' effectiveness against Omicron dented sentiment, said Ms Yeo Hui Shi, an equity analyst with FSMOne.com.

But market observers are cautiously hopeful as the Year of the Ox gives way to the Tiger.

UOB KayHian analyst Adrian Loh noted: "While new variants will likely emerge, we believe that these are causes for concern, and not panic, as the policy outlook remains supportive in Asia.

"More importantly, the Singapore market is inexpensive compared to its regional peers and its developed market peers."

FSMOne.com's Ms Yeo said that Singapore banks will be a beneficiary of interest rate hikes next year, as they derive a huge chunk of their revenue from net interest income.

But she expects the uneven recovery of S-Reits (Singapore real estate investment trusts) to continue in 2022.

"Industrial and data centre Reits are likely to deliver resilient growth, on robust demand... accelerated by the pandemic. But we are expecting a gradual recovery of retail, office, and hospitality Reits, as some restrictions could still be in place," she said.