THE BIG STORY

Singapore is reviewing its Sentosa-Brani masterplan in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Sentosa Development Corporation said it is conducting feasibility studies to understand evolving trends and examine the potential for new and sustainable tourism opportunities that may have arisen from the pandemic.

THE BIG STORY

The authorities in China's financial centre of Shanghai sought to get the city moving again by easing its lockdown in some areas yesterday, despite reporting a record of more than 26,000 new Covid-19 infections on Sunday. City officials said they will allow "appropriate activity" for those in neighbourhoods with no positive cases during a two-week stretch.

WORLD

It is almost certain that Chinese President Xi Jinping will retain the top job in his party for another five years - in a departure from the unwritten rule of two terms - despite being confronted with several challenges, including mounting Covid-19 cases and the "no limits" friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

SINGAPORE

There was a sharp spike in the number of child abuse cases investigated by the authorities last year. This follows the rise in 2020, which had the highest number of cases in a decade, according to data from the Ministry of Social and Family Development. The Child Protective Service investigated 2,141 cases of abuse last year.

TECH

Cyber-security service providers will have to apply to be licensed by Oct 11, under a licensing framework launched yesterday by the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore. This requirement seeks to safeguard customers' interests, enabling them to identify credible providers and, with time, improve quality.

LIFE

Thailand's Maya Bay has reopened to visitors after a closure of three years to stem the excesses of over-tourism and the degradation of the marine ecosystem. The Krabi attraction is now touted as the new face of eco-tourism, with swimming and boats disallowed and a cap on visitor numbers.