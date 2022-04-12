Sea changes Thailand’s Maya Bay reopens

New lease of life in Krabi, amid sun, sand and sea

Swimming and boats are no longer allowed at Maya Bay, but the strict restrictions are helping Mother Nature regain a foothold here

Thailand Correspondent In Krabi
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The waters of Maya Bay are cool and enticing. Gentle waves lap at my feet and I am tempted to venture further into the lagoon for a dip.

But a shrill whistle slices through the air and echoes off the limestone cliffs.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 12, 2022, with the headline New lease of life in Krabi, amid sun, sand and sea. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top