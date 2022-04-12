The waters of Maya Bay are cool and enticing. Gentle waves lap at my feet and I am tempted to venture further into the lagoon for a dip.
But a shrill whistle slices through the air and echoes off the limestone cliffs.
The waters of Maya Bay are cool and enticing. Gentle waves lap at my feet and I am tempted to venture further into the lagoon for a dip.
But a shrill whistle slices through the air and echoes off the limestone cliffs.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 12, 2022, with the headline New lease of life in Krabi, amid sun, sand and sea. Subscribe