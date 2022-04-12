Sentosa-Brani plans to be relooked in view of Covid-19

Singapore is reviewing the long-term plans for the iconic holiday and leisure destination Sentosa in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Sentosa-Brani masterplan, announced in 2019, is meant to guide the redevelopment of the two islands into a choice tourist destination over the next two to three decades.

A spokesman for Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) told The Straits Times it is conducting feasibility studies to understand evolving trends and examine the potential for new and sustainable tourism opportunities that may have arisen from the pandemic.

The review comes amid a push to kick-start tourism recovery in Singapore, with the Government announcing last Wednesday that it has set aside nearly $500 million to support the industry's recovery.

SDC called a tender on Feb 25 for a consultancy study of the impact of Covid-19 on the tourism industry, as well as the proposed mix of offerings in the Sentosa-Brani masterplan.

The tender, which has yet to be awarded, closed last Tuesday and drew seven bidders.

SDC also said it is undertaking environmental studies that will guide its future developments.

One study, called on March 29, will look at the environmental feasibility of development works under the Sentosa-Brani masterplan. Reclamation works are likely to be scrutinised as part of this study.

The spokesman added that developments under the Sentosa-Brani masterplan will be phased. Some precincts could be rejuvenated first while plans for other parts of the two islands are fine-tuned.

The masterplan sees Pulau Brani - currently a port terminal - and the adjacent Sentosa divided into five zones.

The first, Waterfront, marks the transition from city to island, complementing developments on mainland Singapore.

Vibrant Cluster, which spans the two islands, will comprise large-scale attractions. Also on both islands will be Island Heart, a lifestyle and commercial zone, home to hotels, conference spaces, retail and dining experiences.

Sentosa's popular areas of Siloso, Palawan and Tanjong form the Beachfront zone, while the fifth zone, Ridgeline, comprises a forested area, including the Mount Imbiah area which currently houses attractions such as Skyline Luge Sentosa and Madame Tussauds Singapore.

An expression of interest exercise launched on March 29 suggests that works for the Ridgeline and Beachfront zones may begin earlier.

Up to five firms will be selected to tender for providing conceptual planning services.

The masterplan's first major deliverable, Sentosa SensoryScape - a linkway connecting Resorts World Sentosa to the island's beaches - will be ready next year instead of its original completion date of this year.

This was on account of the challenges that the construction industry faced, the SDC spokesman said. Its delay will not affect other phases of the masterplan, he added.

Mr Guillaume Sachet, a partner in advisory at professional services firm KPMG in Singapore, said the move to proceed first with planning for Beachfront and Imbiah is sensible, as the two areas leverage existing nature and coastlines, and will require less customisation and design.

Mr Christopher Khoo, managing director of tourism consultancy MasterConsult Services, said the phased redevelopment allows Sentosa to continue to maintain a steady flow of guests.

Mr Sachet said it is timely to review the Sentosa-Brani masterplan as consumer priorities and behaviour would have shifted due to Covid-19. For instance, visitors may not be fond of tight spaces.

With the pandemic accelerating the digital economy's growth, Mr Sachet said, the review affords Singapore an opportunity to study how digital solutions can augment visitor experience.