THE BIG STORY

Home buyers in Singapore can expect pricier mortgages as local banks have already begun to raise interest rates on loans. The move follows a 75-basis-point rate hike by the US Federal Reserve on June 16. With Fed chairman Jerome Powell saying that further hikes are likely, local mortgage rates may also rise further, experts said.

WORLD

Australian national carrier Qantas is under fire over a series of delays, flight cancellations and lost baggage incidents as it seeks to handle the return to normal of air travel. The public anger is fuelled by the generous government support the airline received during the pandemic, in spite of which it sacked thousands of workers.

WORLD

The United States Supreme Court yesterday struck down a landmark 1973 ruling that recognised women's constitutional right to abortions and legalised it nationwide. The decision hands a victory to the Republican Party and religious conservatives who have sought to limit or ban the procedure. Twenty-six states are seen as either certain or likely now to ban abortion.

SINGAPORE

Row reportedly sparks knife attack in Yishun

A recurring argument between a couple and a 58-year-old man turned violent when the man allegedly attacked them with a knife at a housing block in Yishun on Thursday evening. Neighbours said the three of them had been arguing heatedly over the past week. He allegedly attacked them at the lift lobby. B2

LIFE

Time, planning needed for EV road trip to Penang

Taking a road trip to Penang and back in a group of electric vehicles (EVs) requires a lot of time and planning. There is also a lot of uncertainty to deal with, such as long queues at the checkpoints, tailbacks on the highway and chargers which are occupied, out of service or require several attempts to get working. C6&7

SPORT

Wimbledon offers both change and familiarity

As the other tennis Grand Slams vie for attention, Wimbledon - which starts on Monday - still stands out because it has found a balance. The competition is modern yet classical, and it continues to evolve yet offers familiarity. It is like a grand old tree in the backyard whose shade we always come to, says assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath. B16