Man arrested after allegedly hurting a couple with a knife

A recurring argument between a couple and a 58-year-old man turned violent when the man allegedly attacked them with a knife at a housing block in Yishun on Thursday evening.

Neighbours said the three of them had been arguing heatedly over the past week, including once when the man was said to have threatened the couple with a knife. He returned on Thursday and allegedly attacked them at the lift lobby.

In a statement yesterday, the police said they were alerted to a case of assault at 8.30pm on Thursday at block 510A Yishun Street 51 involving two victims - a man, 62, and a woman, 41. "The attack purportedly arose from a prior dispute between both men who are known to each other."

The suspect, 58, was arrested for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means and suspected drug-related offences, said the police, who are investigating.

The victims were conscious when taken to hospital, the police added. The statement did not mention how the assailant was caught.

In a video online, police vehicles are seen parked along the road near a housing block.

When The Straits Times visited the location yesterday, there was a trail of dark stains - which appeared to be blood - from the lift lobby to the door of the unit where neighbours said the victims were living since late last year. No one answered the door.

The female victim is believed to be from the Philippines.

Ms Fadilah Mazlan, 30, said she had heard shouting from the unit over the past week from her flat a few doors away. The man returned on Wednesday evening and threatened the couple with a knife, but left when the 62-year-old man warned him that he would call the police, recalled Ms Fadilah.

On Thursday evening, the former waitress heard the woman screaming for help near the lift lobby.

Another witness, 38, who declined to be named for fear of putting her family in danger, said she rushed out to tend to the bloodied woman at the corridor. Together with her mother, she accompanied the woman downstairs to wait for an ambulance, when they saw that the alleged assailant had already been arrested.

Another neighbour, who wanted to be known only as Ms Nuraq, 22, said she saw a man and a woman struggle at the lift lobby.

Ms Nuraq, who saw the incident from her doorway across the lobby, said: "The man was trying to pull her back but after she got out, he saw me looking at him from my home and closed the lift doors."