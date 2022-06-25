Qantas under fire as it struggles to handle return to normal travel

Australia's national carrier Qantas is under attack after controversies and complaints that have raised concerns about its ability to handle the return to normal travel.

In recent weeks, the airline has been heavily criticised for a series of delays, cancelled flights and lost-baggage incidents, as well as complaints from customers who waited for hours to speak to call centre staff.

There has been an outpouring of public anger towards the airline in the media and on social media, especially after it received generous government support - an estimated A$2 billion (S$1.9 billion) - during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The airline sacked thousands of workers during lockdowns and border closures, and now appears to be struggling to provide adequate services as travel demand grows.

New data this week showed that it cancelled one in 13 domestic flights last month. Just 62 per cent of its flights arrived on time, behind its main domestic rival Virgin Australia, whose on-time arrivals were 66 per cent. Both were well below the long-term average of 82 per cent.

During Covid-19 shutdowns, Qantas' long-serving chief executive Alan Joyce led the call for the authorities to reopen domestic and international borders, but the airline struggled to maintain its pre-pandemic level of service as travel finally resumed.

Mr Joyce has blamed airports in Australia for some of the problems, such as baggage delays.

Qantas announced yesterday that it will be cutting flights owing to concerns about rising fuel prices.

It will scrap 5 per cent of domestic flights from next month to September, adding to a 10 per cent cut in flights announced last month.

The airline will also give a A$5,000 payment to up to 19,000 employees as it desperately tries to ensure it has enough staff to meet the sudden surge in post-lockdown demand.

Mr Joyce said the one-off payment was intended to acknowledge "the sacrifices our people have made, including long periods of no work and no annual wage increases".