THE BIG STORY

The labour market remains tight, with a large number of job vacancies still waiting to be filled even though resident employment has surpassed pre-pandemic levels. In a further sign that employers are trying to hang on to their workers, retrenchments fell to record lows while the unemployment rate dipped further.

WORLD

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has lent his image to the Reserve Bank of India's drive to get Indians to accept coins as valid tender. This is necessitated by a stubborn practice among locals to shun certain coins, owing to misinformation that they might be fake as well as a refusal by banks to accept them.

WORLD

The new queen consort of Malaysia's Kelantan state, Sultanah Nur Diana Petra Abdullah, held her first public engagement on Tuesday, following her recent secret marriage to Sultan Muhammad V. Her appearance has set tongues wagging as Sultan Muhammad V, 52, had been married to a Russian model, Ms Oksana Voevodina, before a stormy divorce in June 2019.

SINGAPORE

The Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) will engage the Singapore Tourism Board and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore to address concerns about overbooking by cruise operators and airlines. This comes after more than 100 customers could not board the Genting Dream cruise ship on Sept 4.

SINGAPORE

Several police reports have been lodged against two fitness studios whose outlets have allegedly closed down overnight. Kyklos Studio and its affiliated brand X Fitness are run by Mr Atlas Ang, 31, who has become uncontactable. Some users who bought packages ranging from $200 to $600 are worried they will not get their money back.

INSIGHT

As Britain's Queen Elizabeth II lay dying in Scotland, India was attempting to brush away remnants of the Raj. Asia has dealt with its colonial past in various ways. The relationship between Britain and its former colonies is at the very least a complicated one, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.