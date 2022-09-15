Police reports lodged against 2 fitness studios allegedly closed overnight

Several police reports have been lodged against two fitness studios whose outlets have allegedly closed down overnight.

Kyklos Studio and its affiliated brand X Fitness are run by Mr Atlas Ang, 31. Their websites and social media pages were suddenly locked or taken down earlier this week, and Mr Ang has not been contactable.

Several users, who told The Straits Times that they bought packages ranging from $200 to $600, are worried that they will not be able to get their money back.

They said they took up the packages as the studios appeared proper and had outlets in malls.

One woman in her mid-20s spent about $300 last month on a package of 20 classes.

She said she has yet to attend a single class and found out about the latest turn of events from a friend on Tuesday. Freelance instructors at the studio have also been unable to contact Mr Ang.

The studios conduct their classes in GR.iD mall in Dhoby Ghaut and Tekka Place in Serangoon.

A spokesman for Tekka Place said the fitness studio is not a tenant, but would book event spaces for its activities.

A spokesman for GR.iD mall said it was notified of the sudden closure of the studio at 10am on Tuesday and has also been trying to contact the owners.

The X Fitness website, which is no longer available, also lists classes in Hougang Sports Hall.

A woman in her 20s, who wanted to be known only as LT, said she had booked a 11.15am class with her friends at Kyklos Studio at GR.iD on Sunday.

As they were walking to the studio at about 10.55am, they heard shouting coming from inside.

Upon entering, they saw two men.

LT said one of the men "had a really furious face", and the other told them to wait outside the studio.

A few minutes later, she was shocked to receive a notification on her phone that the class had been cancelled. The studio's doors were then also locked by the staff.

"With that, we were left stranded outside the studio without a clue on what had just happened," she said.

The police confirmed that several reports had been lodged and are looking into the matter.

Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) president Melvin Yong said it received one complaint each against Kyklos Studio and X Fitness between Sept 8 and 13.

One consumer told Case she paid $700 for 50 spin classes from X Fitness but was unable to access its app to make bookings.

Mr Yong said the consumers have been informed on avenues for recourse.

Business records show that Mr Ang is the director of four businesses dealing with training courses for sports and games. They are ACSG 1, Kyklos, X+ and XSC 1.

Mr Ang is also listed as the director of Hong Creatives, an advertising outfit, where a man who answered the phone said only that Mr Ang "would be back soon".