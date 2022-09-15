Kelantan Sultan's queen consort holds first public engagement

KOTA BHARU - The new queen consort of Malaysia's Kelantan state held her first public engagement on Tuesday, following her recent secret marriage to Sultan Muhammad V.

But no other details of the life of Sultanah Nur Diana Petra Abdullah, including how the couple met, have been revealed. Her age is also unknown.

The prefix Sultanah denotes her position as queen consort, while the suffix Abdullah appears to suggest that she is a convert to Islam. Petra is the family name of the Kelantan royal family.

Her appearance has set tongues wagging as Sultan Muhammad V, 52, was married to a Russian model, Ms Oksana Voevodina, before a stormy divorce around a year later in June 2019.

The new queen consort, in a series of pictures on Facebook released on Wednesday, was shown attending a gathering of Organisation of Kelantan's Royal Relatives the previous day.

Sultanah Nur Diana's name was first made public on Aug 2, when she was officially proclaimed Sultanah by the Kelantan state government, thus revealing to the public that the ruler had secretly remarried.

Sultan Muhammad V belongs to one of nine royal Malay families whose rulers take turns every five years to ascend as the country's titular head, the Malaysian King or Agong. He was proclaimed Malaysia's 15th king in December 2016.

In early November 2018, the king went on leave, supposedly to rest "following treatment", but reports soon followed of a secret wedding involving Ms Voevodina, a former Miss Moscow. She is also known as Rihana Petra. The rumours were neither confirmed nor denied by Malaysia's national palace when two months later, in January 2019, Sultan Muhammad V resigned as Agong, becoming the first king in Malaysia's history to abdicate.

The Malaysian media later began reporting that the sultan and Ms Voevodina were married in Moscow on June 7, 2018, but had divorced. The sultan's lawyer confirmed the couple had split on June 22, 2019.

Today, Ms Voevodina, 30, continues to post pictures of herself on Instagram with a boy she claims is the sultan's son and whom she has named Prince Ismail Leon. The sultan through his lawyers said in July 2019 that there was no objective evidence to show he is the biological father of the child.