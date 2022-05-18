THE BIG STORY

Singapore will restart work on Changi Airport Terminal 5 after a two-year pause, to build up the country's future capacity as the aviation industry recovers faster than expected from the pandemic. Transport Minister S. Iswaran said yesterday the Government is now ready to push on with its plans for the mega terminal.

New private home sales stabilised last month, with a rise in luxury home sales and a growing number of foreign buyers despite property cooling measures. Buyers snapped up 653 new private homes last month, on a par with the 654 in March, according to Urban Redevelopment Authority data released yesterday.

WORLD

Indonesian President Joko Widodo's meeting with Tesla chief executive Elon Musk in Texas last Saturday is seen by analysts as a gambit to lure the electric vehicle maker to set up base in Indonesia, the world's largest nickel exporter. This comes even as Tesla has shifted partially to lithium-iron-phosphate rather than nickel-cobalt-aluminium batteries for its electric vehicles.

WORLD

Various groups, such as business associations, the Singapore Red Cross, Sri Lankan domestic workers here, and even an Indian classical dance group, have rallied to raise funds and send food, basic necessities and medical supplies to turmoil-hit Sri Lanka, which is experiencing its worst economic crisis since 1948.

SINGAPORE

The Workers' Party-run Sengkang Town Council will directly manage all the divisions under Sengkang town from next year, after it failed to find a managing agent to do the job, said the town council. A three-week tender exercise from April 8 to 29 attracted no bids. The town council now manages only Anchorvale division directly.

LIFE

Singapore needs to talk more about sexual health and well-being in older people, especially in older women, say relationship coaches and doctors. A healthy sex life improves physical and emotional health, according to experts, and recent studies show that older women here continue to have sex.