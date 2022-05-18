Groups in Singapore raise funds for Sri Lanka amid economic crisis

Mr Aravinth Kumarasamy and five other members of the Apsaras Arts Dance Company from Singapore were midway through their Sri Lanka tour when the government imposed a three-day curfew on April 2.

It was one of many measures imposed in the country, which is struggling with its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948.

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka has dangerously low foreign exchange reserves and registered record inflation in March - more than four times the 5.1 per cent inflation of a year earlier.

This has led to severe shortages of fuel and food, extended power blackouts and a dearth of medicine, leading the Government Medical Officers' Association to declare the situation a "medical emergency".

"We thought, how are we going to continue? We were sort of stranded," said Mr Aravinth, the 55-year-old artistic director of the Indian classical dance group.

During its 21-day tour of Sri Lanka, the group had been performing and teaching classical dance classes.

The group also witnessed major shortages and soaring prices of necessities like milk powder, experienced frequent power cuts, and watched daily crowds of protesters gather on the streets for peaceful demonstrations, as distress grew among the locals.

After Apsaras returned to Singapore on April 13, it decided to help the people of Sri Lanka.

The dance company joined fund-raising efforts by the Singapore-Sri Lanka Business Association and crowdfunding charity Ray of Hope by offering preferred seats at their performance at Wild Rice, Funan, on May 7 to donors for every $100 donated to the fund.

Mr T. Natarajan, owner of Sri Lanka Cargo Service, said Sri Lankans employed as domestic workers in Singapore are sending home items such as rice, sugar, flour and cooking oil through his freight shipping service.

They are also sending emergency lights to help their families cope with the frequent blackouts, and induction cookers that do not require cooking gas.

Separately, the Maha Karuna Buddhist Society has sent out an appeal to its members for donations of essential items such as rice, biscuits, soap and toothpaste.

The society, which has been active in Sri Lanka since 1990 and helped rebuild schools, houses and community centres in the aftermath of the 2004 tsunami, runs two schools there to provide free education for needy children.

"If the situation in Sri Lanka becomes better, we would like to take the donated items to Sri Lanka and physically distribute them if possible," said Dr K. Gunaratana, religious adviser at the society.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Red Cross has launched a public fund-raising appeal to rally donations for medical drugs and equipment, which are in short supply in Sri Lanka. It has raised more than $117,000 to date.

For their fund raiser, Ray of Hope and the Singapore-Sri Lanka Business Association are aiming to raise $30,000 to purchase essential medical supplies.

"Many of our friends, colleagues and contacts in Singapore reached out to us, asking what they could do to help, and that prompted us to launch this campaign," said Mrs Lakshanthi Fernando, president of the business association.

"Many of us have family and friends in Sri Lanka, and the personal impact of the situation is very real to all of us," she added.

While in Sri Lanka, Mr Aravinth and his group were touched by the hospitality shown by the locals, especially when the curfew was announced.

"Our Airbnb host cooked three meals every day for three days for us when we were worried about not having access to food or restaurants, even though it wasn't his job. It was an example of true Sri Lankan hospitality," he said.

"After coming back, we thought it would be a good idea to see what we can do... We're happy to be able to contribute in a small way."