At 61, artist Tina Lim finds that it is still possible to have a "joyous sex life". "Older people are not meant to be having sex? That's a taboo that should be thrown out of the window," says Ms Lim, whose husband is in his 70s.

"Physical intimacy builds up responses in you that keep you in a state of happiness, joy and peace," she adds. "Frequency does dip with age, as does intensity, but you can still have a joyous sex life."