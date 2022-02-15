THE BIG STORY

A Covid-19 vaccine developed by US firm Novavax has been approved for use among those aged 18 and above here, giving another option to those not suited for mRNA vaccines. It also boasts a high efficacy rate and is the first non-mRNA vaccine recommended as a booster dose by the expert committee on vaccination.

The recent agreements between Singapore and Indonesia were negotiated for a good balance of benefits for both sides, and to be durable, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean told Parliament yesterday. He described the deals as a win-win outcome. The pacts deal with airspace management, defence cooperation and extradition.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said the new Covid-19 treatment facility (CTF) features a lot of automation and technology.

For example, it has a robot to deliver and collect linen, as well as perform misting and disinfection. The facility, which is located in Singapore Expo Hall 9, has about 600 beds for children and their caregivers, as well as 224 beds for the elderly.

Singapore is the world's fastest broadband nation, according to an index by Internet metrics company Ookla. The country had the highest median download speed for fixed broadband in October, November and December last year. Local firm ViewQwest was Singapore's fastest broadband provider. MyRepublic was second and Singtel third.

The strains faced by caregivers and parents of special needs children came under the spotlight last month, when the father of two 11-year-old boys found dead in a canal was charged with murder. The discussion in Parliament yesterday made it clear that the issue is a complex one, and there are no easy answers.

Given that inflation is of concern, with rising Electronic Road Pricing rates, utility bills and taxi fees, there is understandable anxiety about the impact of the tax changes that Finance Minister Lawrence Wong is expected to unveil in the Budget on Friday, says associate editor Ven Sreenivasan.