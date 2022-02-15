Singapore-Indonesia agreements benefit both sides: SM Teo

The set of recent agreements between Singapore and Indonesia was carefully negotiated for a good balance of benefits for both sides, and to be durable and for the long haul, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean told Parliament yesterday.

Addressing questions from eight MPs on the pacts inked at last month's Leaders' Retreat between Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Mr Teo described the agreements as a win-win outcome, adding they provide a strong foundation to further strengthen bilateral ties. The pacts deal with airspace management, defence cooperation and extradition.

Mr Teo and Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investments Luhut Pandjaitan, both of whom were instrumental in the negotiation of the agreements, also signed an exchange of letters undertaking to bring the agreements into force simultaneously.

"Singapore and Indonesia recognise that we will always be neighbours, and that we should continue to work together as partners," said Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security.

"This agreement and the principles underlying it provide a good basis for future cooperation where each side brings something to the table and we work together to create a larger outcome, where the whole is bigger than the sum of all its parts."

Mr Teo noted that the three pacts deal with issues that have been on the bilateral agenda for decades, and he had been personally involved in handling them at various points in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and then in Cabinet.

In 2019, PM Lee and Mr Widodo tasked Mr Teo and Mr Luhut to put maximum effort into the matter, and work out a framework for discussions between their governments on the flight information region (FIR) and Singapore's military training in the South China Sea.

"The framework laid out a set of considerations and principles, and acknowledged that the core interests and rights of both countries must be recognised and respected," said Mr Teo.

At Indonesia's request, it was expanded in April last year to include the extradition treaty.

Under the FIR agreement, Singapore and Indonesia agreed to realign the boundary between the Singapore and Jakarta FIRs, largely taking into account Indonesia's archipelagic and territorial baselines. Indonesia will delegate to Singapore the provision of air navigation services in portions of the airspace within the realigned Jakarta FIR for 25 years.

This ensures that present and future traffic to Changi Airport and nearby Indonesian airports continues to be managed safely and efficiently, added Mr Teo.

When all the pacts under the expanded framework have been ratified through the two countries' domestic processes, Singapore and Indonesia will jointly seek approval from the International Civil Aviation Organisation for the FIR arrangements. "Singapore's interest was the present and future needs of Changi Airport, which Indonesia accepted," said Mr Teo.