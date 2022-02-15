S'pore tops global ranking of median fixed broadband speeds

Singapore is the world's fastest broadband nation, according to a global index based on new data gathered from Internet users around the world.

The Speedtest Global Index by Internet metrics company Ookla showed that the Republic had the highest median download speed for fixed broadband in October, November and December last year, when the new metric was introduced.

In those three months, Internet users here registered median download speeds of 188.11Mbps, 184.65Mbps and 192.17Mbps, respectively.

The median speed is the middle value of all the download speed data collected.

The index is based on data gathered via Ookla's Speedtest tool, a downloadable free app that allows users to test the speed of their Internet connection.

Previously, Ookla ranked markets only by their mean, or average, download speed. Under the old metric of average download speed, Singapore's ranking had been inconsistent, moving between first and second place for most months last year. In October, it ranked third, behind Monaco and Hong Kong.

Ookla said the new metric was introduced to more accurately represent the typical user experience of consumers, and will be the only set of data available on the index from today.

In December, under the new metric, Chile came in second for median download speed at 187.50Mbps. Thailand took third place at 175.93Mbps, while Hong Kong was fourth at 168.66Mbps. Monaco was fifth at 165.47Mbps.

The top four markets have maintained their rankings on the list for median download speed since November, while Monaco jumped two places from seventh position.

Last Friday, Ookla also crowned local firm ViewQwest as Singapore's fastest broadband provider last year. ViewQwest's customers clocked a top download speed of 783.63Mbps.

MyRepublic took second place at 766.26Mbps, while Singtel was third at 658.89Mbps.

StarHub was in fourth position with a top download speed of 631.15Mbps, followed by M1 at 490.77Mbps.