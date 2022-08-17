THE BIG STORY

About 35,000 teachers will get a 5 per cent to 10 per cent pay hike from Oct 1 to attract and retain talent. The increase will also apply to about 1,600 allied educators and 800 pre-school teachers in Ministry of Education kindergartens. The move also seeks to ensure their salary packages remain competitive.

WORLD

Ahmad Ramli Mohd Nor, a former Malaysian navy chief who was also previously a high-ranking official in Boustead Naval Shipyard, yesterday pleaded not guilty to three charges of criminal breach of trust in connection with a scandal involving the delayed delivery of littoral combat ships.

OPINION

The science and art of making decisions

Businesses make decisions all the time. Some have good outcomes, but many do not. Countless management books have been written on strategies for success, but the lessons have not always stood the test of time. Associate editor Vikram Khanna finds out what goes into a good decision-making process. A17

SINGAPORE

From Sept 1, retail workers will come under the Progressive Wage Model, which sets out the minimum pay and training requirements for workers at different levels of skill. How much support does the Government provide? Who does this help? Here are the answers to these questions and more.

SPORT

One Championship's atomweight title holder Angela Lee (right) said she is going for Xiong Jingnan's strawweight belt again as she aims to become One's first two-division women's champion. The duo will be facing off in the One on Prime Video 2 event on Sept 30 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Lee had failed in her double bid in 2019.

LIFE

Mr Justin Cheong first got dengue in 2014. The 46-year-old was diagnosed with dengue fever again last year. He is among those who have been infected with dengue fever at least twice. In fact, a person can get infected with dengue up to four times and have a higher risk of more severe disease thereafter.