Bitten by dengue twice

Mr Justin Cheong first got dengue in 2014. It started with a high fever and a rash of tiny dots all over his body. The days that followed were filled with pain and discomfort, recalls the 46-year-old.

"I had very bad body and joint aches. It felt like my bones were breaking. I had a fever that kept coming and going, and I would shiver like crazy when the fever was very high," says Mr Cheong, an editor of a local lifestyle website.