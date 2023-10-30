Nine to be charged for allegedly passing bank, Singpass details to scammers for money laundering

SINGAPORE – Nine people will be charged on Tuesday for their suspected involvement in money laundering activities linked to a recent spate of phishing scams involving malware-infected apps.

Six adults, aged 19 to 30, and three teenagers, aged 16 to 18, had bank accounts that were used to launder the criminal proceeds from scams.

They had handed over their banking login details or their Singpass credentials to others in exchange for cash or to be used for putative investment opportunities.

They were arrested after being identified as money mules linked to recent scams the police were investigating.

Victims of the scams had reported unauthorised transactions and losses from their bank accounts, even though they did not divulge their Internet banking credentials, One-Time-Passwords or Singpass credentials to anyone.

In these cases, victims responded to advertisements for cleaning services and food items via WhatsApp and Facebook. Scammers then instructed them to install apps downloaded from non-official app stores to facilitate the purchase, causing malware to be installed on the victims’ mobile devices.

The scammers would convince the victims via phone calls or text messages to turn on accessibility services on their Android phones, weakening the phones’ security.

Scammers then took full control of the phones – logging every keystroke, stealing banking credentials stored on the phones to remotely access the victims’ banking applications, adding money mules as payees, raising payment limits and transferring money out to money mules.

The scammers could also delete SMS and e-mail notifications of the bank transactions to cover their tracks.

The police said the nine suspects’ involvement as money mules were revealed through follow-up investigations. They were subsequently arrested by Commercial Affairs Department officers.

In July, a 16-year-old male teenager responded to an advertisement on messaging platform Telegram offering fast cash. He later opened a bank account and disclosed his Internet banking credentials to an unknown person.

That same month, a 27-year-old man handed over his Internet banking credentials and ATM card to an unknown person who had offered him cash in return for using his bank account.