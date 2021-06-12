Cleaner at Ion Orchard among unlinked Covid-19 cases; MOH revises community case count down to 9

SINGAPORE - A woman who is employed by Hong Ye Group as a cleaner at Ion Orchard is one of the five unlinked cases among nine new Covid-19 community infections on Saturday (June 12).

The 45-year-old Chinese national was asymptomatic, and detected when she went for a Covid-19 test directed by her employer on Friday. Her test result came back positive on the same day. Her serology test result is pending.

Hong Ye Group's cleaners were also linked to earlier Covid-19 cases at Changi Business Park.

The Health Ministry had revised its community case count from 12 to nine, after three cases were verified to be negative following further tests.

Another unlinked case is an 18-year-old student at SIM Global Education. She was last in school on May 24. She developed a runny nose and fever on Thursday and sought medical treatment at a general practitioner's clinic the next day, where she underwent both an antigen rapid test (ART) and a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

She was immediately isolated when her ART result came back positive. Her PCR test result also came back positive on Friday. Her serology test result is pending.

Another unlinked case is a 68-year-old Singaporean man who had received both doses of his Covid-19 vaccine, on April 18 and May 9.

He works as a landscape gardener at Amozonia Landscape and developed a runny nose and cough on June 8, and sought medical treatment at a clinic on Friday. He went for both an ART and PCR test and both came back positive. His serology test result is pending.

The two remaining unlinked cases are a 27-year-old maid from Myanmar, and a 57-year-old Malaysian man who works as a land rigger at Jurong Port. He was asymptomatic and detected as part of the rostered routine testing regime.

One of the four linked cases was detected through surveillance. She is an 82-year-old Singaporean woman who regularly helps out at a sundry store at 115 Bukit Merah View Market and Hawker Centre.

There were also nine imported cases. Six of these imported cases are Singaporeans and the remaining three are permanent residents. They returned from India, Portugal, Russia, Thailand, Britain and the United States. There were no new cases in workers' dormitories.

There have been 34 deaths in Singapore from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive died of other causes.

