4 kids from family of infected Changi Business Park cleaning staff among new Covid-19 cases

SINGAPORE - Eight of the new confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday (May 29), including an eight-month-old girl, have been linked to the cluster involving Hong Ye Group cleaners who work in Changi Business Park.

There are now 17 cases in the cluster, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday night.

The infant who tested positive is a family member of an earlier case in the cluster - a 30-year-old cleaning supervisor at Hong Ye Group.

Another family member of the cleaning supervisor, a one-year-old boy, was also confirmed to have Covid-19.

MOH said the eight-month-old girl does not attend any childcare facility.

The one-year-old boy is a pupil at Little Explorers Cove @ Boon Lay, and was last in school in April.

The children were both identified as close contacts of the cleaning supervisor and were quarantined on Monday.

The girl developed a fever on the same day and the boy developed a fever on Thursday, but their symptoms were not reported.

They were tested on Thursday and their results came back positive the next day.

Three primary school pupils were also linked to the Hong Ye Group cluster.

They include two Boon Lay Garden Primary School pupils, aged seven and nine, who are family members from the same household as the cleaning supervisor.

The third primary school pupil, aged 13, is from Xinghua Primary School.

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old teacher at Rosyth School was one of four unlinked community cases who were confirmed as at noon on Saturday.

The teacher was last in school on May 18 and developed a blocked nose on Tuesday.

She had a runny nose on Wednesday and sought medical treatment at a general practitioner's clinic the same day.

She underwent both an antigen rapid test (ART) and a polymerase chain reaction test the next day and was immediately isolated when her ART result came back positive, MOH said.

The teacher also developed a fever on the day she was isolated.

She is fully vaccinated, having received her first dose on March 13 and her second dose on April 3.

The number of Covid-19 infections in Singapore broke the 62,000 mark on Saturday.