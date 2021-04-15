New Covid-19 cluster in S'pore after man from Papua New Guinea with links to 3 other cases tests positive

SINGAPORE - The sole Covid-19 case reported in the community on Wednesday (April 14) has been linked to three other cases in the country, prompting the Ministry of Health (MOH) to announce a new local cluster.

The patient, a 44-year-old Papua New Guinea national is in Singapore on a short-term visit pass, having arrived in Singapore for a work project on March 25.

The three other people in the cluster were on the same flight into Singapore, said MOH.

Two of the cases, who had tested positive on April 1, were close contacts of a previously reported case - a 50-year-old Colombian national who arrived from Papua New Guinea for a work project.

He tested positive for the coronavirus infection on March 30.

The 44-year-old Papuan had previously tested negative for the virus five separate times - including once at a pre-departure test in Australia on March 23 and on arrival in Singapore on March 25.

MOH said that prior to being quarantined on April 1, he was on a controlled itinerary in Singapore which was largely limited to his place of work and his accommodation.

He was quarantined after being identified as a close contact of previous cases in the new cluster, and tested negative for the virus on April 2.

However, another swab done on him on April 12 came back positive for the virus.

He was then taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

"We have classified this case as locally transmitted as he had repeatedly tested negative for Covid-19 before April 12," said the ministry.

He was likely to have been infected through his exposure to the two people he worked with during the course of their work, added the ministry.

This is the first active local cluster since March 25, when MOH announced the closure of the cluster involving a Singapore Airlines cabin crew member and her husband.

There were also 26 imported cases reported by MOH, taking the daily total to 27 - and Singapore's tally to 60,719.

With 18 cases discharged on Wednesday, 60,377 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 61 patients remained in hospital, including two in critical condition in the the intensive care unit, while 236 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.