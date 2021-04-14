1 community infection among 27 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore

SINGAPORE - There were 27 new Covid-19 cases confirmed as at Wednesday noon (April 14), taking Singapore's total to 60,719.

There was one community case and no new cases from migrant workers' dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The remaining 26 were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

More details will be announced on Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, there were four student's pass holders among the 14 new Covid-19 cases reported.

All 14 were imported cases that had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 137 million people. Over 2.95 million people have died.