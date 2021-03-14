61-year-old Singaporean man is 30th Covid-19 fatality here

A 61-year-old man died on Friday from complications due to Covid-19, taking Singapore's coronavirus death toll to 30.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday the Singaporean had been in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for work, and returned to Singapore on Jan 30.

He developed a cough just before departing the UAE, had shortness of breath on the same day and tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival here.

The man had a past history of hypertension, hyperlipidaemia and gout, MOH said.

The National Centre for Infectious Diseases has contacted the man's family and is extending assistance to them.

There were eight new confirmed coronavirus cases as at noon yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 60,088. All were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival.

There were no new community cases, and none from migrant workers' dormitories.

The new imported cases include a Singaporean who returned from India, a permanent resident who arrived from Papua New Guinea, a student's pass holder from India, and a work pass holder and a work permit holder from Bangladesh.

Of the remaining cases, one is a short-term visit pass holder from the United States and two are sea crew who arrived on vessels from Indonesia.

One sea crew member is a short-term visit pass holder who had remained isolated until he tested positive and was taken to hospital. The other is a special pass holder who was tested on board without disembarking.

All eight imported cases were asymptomatic, said MOH.

Update on cases

New cases: 8 Imported: 8 (1 Singaporean, 1 permanent resident, 1 student's pass holder, 1 work pass holder, 1 work permit holder, 2 short-term visit pass holders, 1 special pass holder) In community: 0 In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 2 (2 unlinked cases) Active cases: 97 In hospitals: 17 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 80 Deaths: 30 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 59,946 Discharged yesterday: 11 TOTAL CASES: 60,088

A total of 17 patients remain in hospital, though none is in critical condition, while 80 are recuperating in community facilities.

Eleven more cases were discharged yesterday.

In all, 59,946 patients have fully recovered. Of those who tested positive here, 15 have died of other causes.