NEA terminates Spize restaurant's River Valley outlet licences following fatal food poisoning outbreak

SINGAPORE - The National Environment Agency (NEA) has terminated the operating licences of Spize restaurant in River Valley Road with immediate effect, in view of the "egregious nature" of the food hygiene lapses it found following a fatal food poisoning incident on Nov 6.

The agency will also be taking enforcement action against the restaurant for the lapses, including pressing charges in court, after it found an "unusually severe" salmonella outbreak in its investigations into seven food poisoning incidents between Nov 6 and 9.

A joint inspection on Nov 14 by the NEA, Ministry of Health (MOH) and Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) found lapses such as having seven unregistered food handlers and preparing food outside the licensed kitchen area. There were also poor personal hygiene and food preparation practices observed among the food handlers.

An earlier joint inspection on Nov 7, which led to a suspension of the outlet's licences, found lapses such as leaving ready-to-eat food uncovered in a chiller, not providing soap for hand-washing, and slotting knives for preparing ready-to-eat food in the gap between the food preparation tables.

A joint statement by the MOH, NEA and AVA on Friday (Dec 7) said the authorities found seven food poisoning incidents linked to the outlet between Nov 6 and 9, with 82 reported cases out of 221 people who consumed food prepared there.

The fatal case involved Sats officer Fadli Salleh, 38, who fell ill and died after eating a bento box prepared for a Deepavali celebration organised by security company Brink's Singapore and held on its premises at Kaki Bukit on Nov 6.

The cause of death is pending and has been classified as a coroner's case, said the joint statement. It is unclear what food Mr Salleh ate.

Related Story Sats officer who fell sick after consuming food from Spize restaurant has died

Related Story 175 food poisoning cases linked to 4 events held at Mandarin Orchard’s grand ballroom

Related Story 131 people down with gastroenteritis after consuming food from FoodTalks

Related Story Dos and don'ts when recovering from food poisoning

A commonly occurring bacterium, Salmonella typhimurium, was found in investigations of blood and stool samples from those who fell ill, as well as of the raw and ready-to-eat food, and environmental samples from the outlet.

They were closely related by genetic analysis, suggesting they are from the same source, said the joint statement.

"The investigations found that the outbreak of salmonella gastroenteritis was unusually severe, suggesting that the food was likely to be heavily contaminated," added the statement.

In the ready-to-eat food, the salmonella bacterium was found in belacan egg fried rice. It was also found in raw chicken samples and kang kong.

Spize, a popular supper haunt that first opened in 1997, has four outlets - the other three are in Simpang Bedok, Rifle Range Road and Siglap.

The NEA has checked these other outlets "as a precaution", and found no evidence to link the current outbreak to them, said the statement. They have been allowed to continue operations.

The incident was among a number of food poisoning incidents last month that affected more than 400 people.

On Nov 26, 131 Kindergarten 2 children and teachers fell ill after eating packed meals prepared by FoodTalks Caterer & Manufacturer.

On Nov 23, TungLok Catering, the catering arm of the TungLok restaurant group, had its licence at the Max Atria at Singapore Expo suspended after 190 people reported falling sick after eating food at a Singapore Civil Defence Force event.

The latest incident, at Mandarin Orchard Hotel, saw 175 people falling ill with food poisoning after attending four separate events at the hotel's grand ballroom between Dec 1 and 3.

The NEA and AVA reiterated on Friday that they are stepping up their checks on food establishments in the year-end festive season as more people dine out and order catered food.