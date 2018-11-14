Spize vows to win back customers after gastroenteritis outbreak at River Valley outlet

SINGAPORE - The co-founder of Spize says the popular restaurant will have to earn back customers' trust after its River Valley branch's licence was suspended last Wednesday (Nov 7) when 46 customers were hospitalised after eating its food.

Mr Haresh Sabnani told The Straits Times on Wednesday (Nov 14) that business has "dropped a bit" at its other outlets - in Bedok, Rifle Range Road and Siglap - since news of the incident spread.

"It's quite hard to give a number but it's just a general sense, based on the flow of customers," he said, adding that the River Valley outlet has incurred "substantial" financial losses.

"We have not thought about how to rebuild after this incident, but we have a long way to go in rebuilding the trust of customers."

The River Valley outlet had its licence suspended when people fell ill after consuming food from it at a Deepavali event.

According to a Ministry of Health (MOH) spokesman, 69 suffered gastroenteritis after eating Spize food. Forty-six were hospitalised, of whom 26 have been discharged.

"One of the hospitalised individuals is currently in the intensive care unit while the rest are recovering and in stable condition," said the spokesman.

For more than five hours on Wednesday afternoon, officers from the National Environment Agency (NEA), Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) and MOH paid their third visit to Spize's River Valley outlet to interview staff who worked on Nov 6, the day of the incident.

The Straits Times observed about 20 Spize staff members in the 409 River Valley Road branch. Through the shutters, the kitchen was seen to be cleared of utensils and food. A notice on the door said that the branch is closed until further notice and apologised for any inconvenience, while tables and chairs were stacked up.

Related Story Spize Restaurant in River Valley suspended after 49 cases of gastroenteritis reported

Related Story Sats officer in ICU after eating food from Spize

Mr Haresh, 40 - who founded the restaurant with his brother Anil, 43 - said: "We disposed of all food products. We also got new liquid soap dispensers installed. We sanitised every inch of the place, and wiped down everything.

"On that day, 221 bento sets were sent to six different locations, but only that one location was affected."

He said the eatery recommends that its food be consumed within an hour of delivery.

"We supply the bento sets in warmer bags. If it is consumed after the recommended period, of course the risks go up," said Mr Haresh, adding that the restaurant is cooperating with the investigation.

"They still haven't revealed what could've caused it, haven't said whether it's a specific pathogen or food item, such as rice or chicken. They haven't given us any specifics."

Faulty soap dispensers were among the hygiene lapses identified by the authorities, along with ready-to-eat food left in a chiller.

Mr Haresh said he has tried to contact the people who fell ill along with security company Brinks, the organisation affected, but has had no luck as yet.

"If anyone comes forward, we are more than willing to meet and do whatever we can to help, in terms of compensation or support," he added.

All 25 staff of the River Valley outlet are assisting to clean the kitchen and restaurant, he said, adding that none of them will be redeployed to the other Spize outlets, so as to isolate any potential causes of the outbreak.