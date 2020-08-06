NDP 2020: Fireworks displays at 10 different locations across Singapore

SINGAPORE - The public will be able to enjoy fireworks displays for National Day at 10 different locations across the island this year, in areas such as Ang Mo Kio, Tampines and Woodlands.

The displays will last for around five minutes and begin simultaneously at around 8.20pm after the Pledge moment, at the end of the National Day Parade (NDP) evening show held at the Star Vista.

Colonel Lek Seng Khoon, deputy chairman of the NDP2020 executive committee and chairman of the NDP2020 safety and security committee, said at a media conference on Thursday (Aug 6): "It is our intent to bring the show and the NDP experience to Singaporeans, so that we can maximise the viewership of Singaporeans and share the NDP experience with as many Singaporeans as possible."

The fireworks will have an effective visible range of 1km to 8km and will burst at a height between 15 and 62 stories, so as to be visible from people's homes.

Fireworks displays will also take place in Bishan, Buona Vista, Punggol, Sembawang, Tampines and Yew Tee.

Residents in estates neighbouring these locations will also be able to view the fireworks from their homes.

The two venues at Jurong Lake Gardens and Marina Reservoir, as well as surrounding areas around Marina Bay, will be closed off to ensure public safety as they traditionally draw large crowds.

In response to media queries, Military Expert 6 Ben Tan, chairman of the NDP 2020 fireworks committee, said that key considerations for choosing sites included wind speed and size to ensure that people maintain a safe distance from the fireworks.

To address concerns about the fireworks display being brought into the heartland, Lieutenant-Colonel Michael Enriquez, chairman of the NDP2020 fireworks security committee, said that there is an "immediate safety radius around the firing site, which can range from less than 100m for smaller fireworks sites to more than 400m (for larger ones) to address the safety of the public and the personnel on the ground".

Around 2,000 personnel from the Singapore Armed Forces, Singapore Police Force and security firm Aetos, along with safe distancing ambassadors and enforcement officers, will be deployed across the island to ensure adherence to safe distancing measures for all NDP-related activities, such as when the Red Lions skydivers land and F-15 fighter jets soar over the heartland.

Said Col Lek: "The concept of this year's NDP is to bring the NDP experience into the homes of Singaporeans. As such, many of the events will be brought into the heartland...and broadcast live on television. We encourage Singaporeans to celebrate National Day with their families at home. In the event that they wish to go out to participate in the event outdoors, we urge that you put on a mask and observe safe distancing. Together, we can make this NDP memorable and safe."

