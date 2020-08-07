NDP 2020: Follow live coverage of Singapore's 55th birthday on ST's multimedia platforms

SINGAPORE - From the Red Lions' jump into the heartland in the morning to the evening's dazzling fireworks display, stay close to the action this National Day with The Straits Times' live coverage on Sunday (Aug 9).

This year's celebrations will be different from those in the past, with Covid-19 restrictions resulting in a slew of decentralised events across the island taking place at different times throughout the day.

Get all the latest happenings on our special live blog from 8.30am, as Singapore kicks off its 55th birthday celebrations with a morning parade segment.

Follow real-time updates, including behind-the-scenes photos and videos, from the ST team on the ground at the Padang and various heartland locations.

From 9.30am, tune in to the first of two NDP 2020 live shows on ST's Facebook and YouTube pages.

ST's multimedia journalists will take you close to the festivities islandwide and will also join a Singaporean family for a special NDP watch party at home.

During the second live show, from 8.15pm, watch highlights of the evening celebrations, including the fireworks displays and the Pledge moment.

Social media users can also follow ST on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Related Story More celebration of home in online NDP posts this year, study finds

Related Story NDP 2020: Celebrating the Singapore spirit from London to Shanghai

Related Story NDP2020 microsite: Read more stories

Readers are also invited to share your best photos of the NDP heartland celebrations on your Instagram accounts and add the hashtag #stheartlandndp for a chance to be featured on ST. Tell us what do you love about Singapore in the caption and remember to make your profile public.

These photos will be displayed in a special interactive graphic.

For all you need to know about NDP 2020, including latest stories, highlights and videos, visit ST's microsite at str.sg/ndp-2020

HOW TO GET READY FOR NATIONAL DAY

- Find out where to catch the fireworks displays and other heartland events on Aug 9.

- Hear 55 Singapore residents of different ages, races and nationalities tell ST what they love about the country. Watch the video:

- What makes this year's NDP different? Here are five things about NDP 2020 at a glance.

- Will the NDP's Covid-induced return to its roots be the new way forward? Take a march through parades of the past and see how they offered a rallying point in difficult times.