PM Lee to deliver National Day Rally speech on Aug 21

SINGAPORE - The National Day Rally this year will be held at the Institute of Technical Education Headquarters in Ang Mo Kio on Aug 21, said the Prime Minister's Office in a statement on Wednesday (May 11).

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is expected to speak at the rally, which has been traditionally used to address the nation on key challenges, policy changes and achievements.

The PM's speech at the rally is regarded as the most important political speech of the year.

This is especially so following the announcement last month of Finance Minister Lawrence Wong as the chosen leader of the People's Action Party's (PAP's) fourth generation team.

The announcement essentially paved the way for Mr Wong to become Singapore's next prime minister.

During the National Day Rally in 2003, Mr Goh Chok Tong, who was the prime minister then, had endorsed PM Lee as his successor, saying that there was clear consensus among the ministers and MPs then that he should be the new team leader.

Mr Goh had also spoken about the importance of political succession, and having a leader who could win the trust and confidence of the people.

Mr Lee took over the reins from Mr Goh as Prime Minister in 2004.

In his speech last year, PM Lee had addressed the impact of Covid-19 on Singaporeans and the economy, as well as societal issues such as lower-wage workers and racial and religious harmony.

Many political watchers are expected to be keeping a close eye on his speech this year, amid the world’s cautious adjustment to a new normal post-pandemic and expectations of more details regarding the PAP’s political succession.