National Day Rally 2021: Key highlights of PM Lee Hsien Loong's speech

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivered his National Day Rally speech on Sunday (Aug 29). Take a look at the key announcements.

National Day Rally 2021: 7 highlights from PM Lee Hsien Loong's speech

With the Covid-19 outbreak under control, it is time for Singapore to refocus on the future, he said.

READ MORE HERE

NDR 2021: Firms hiring foreigners to pay all locals at least $1,400; progressive wages for retail, more sectors

Building on nation's hard-won racial harmony and ensuring that economic growth leaves no one behind were key themes of his speech.

READ MORE HERE

NDR 2021: Fair employment guidelines to become law, new tribunal to deal with workplace discrimination

A Progressive Wage Mark will be introduced to accredit companies that are paying all their workers progressive wages.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

National Day Rally 2021: Muslim nurses in public healthcare allowed to wear tudung from November

PM Lee said Singapore is ready to make this move.

READ MORE HERE

National Day Rally 2021: Neighbours of all races are like family in Whampoa block

PM Lee highlighted the "true high-rise kampung spirit" among residents living on the sixth storey of Block 115 Whampoa Road.

READ MORE HERE

NDR 2021: Olympic rower and nurse Joan Poh embodies best of being Singaporean, says PM Lee

Ms Poh, who works at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, took more than 20 months of no-pay leave to train for the Tokyo Olympics.

READ MORE HERE

NDR 2021: EP, S Pass criteria to tighten over time, foreigners must accept ethos, norms of S'pore society

The tightening of criteria will ensure that work pass holders come in "where we most need them", said Mr Lee.

READ MORE HERE

NDR 2021: New law to deal with racial offences, promote harmony through softer approach

The law will also incorporate "gentler touches" that focus on persuasion and rehabilitation.

READ MORE HERE

NDR 2021: S'pore to refocus on new growth, no longer about 'keeping ourselves on life support', says PM Lee

The legislation signals that Singapore will not tolerate discrimination at workplaces, said PM Lee.

READ MORE HERE

National Day Rally 2021: ‘Entirely baseless’ to claim there is Chinese privilege in S’pore, says PM Lee

All races are treated equally in Singapore, with no special privileges, he said.

READ MORE HERE