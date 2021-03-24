THE BIG STORY

S'pore, Malaysia to work to restore cross-border travel

Singapore and Malaysia agreed at a meeting in Putrajaya yesterday to work towards recognising each other's vaccine certificates to facilitate cross-border travel in future. The two neighbouring countries also agreed to allow cross-border travel on compassionate grounds in the coming months.

WORLD

S'pore students of Aussie unis stuck in limbo here

Strict border curbs have left what may be thousands of Singaporean students enrolled at universities in Australia stranded here, although some studying courses that have large practical components have been allowed to return to Australia. Until the recent news of a possible travel bubble, many students have been stuck in limbo.



Prague's Old Town Square on Monday, with thousands of crosses drawn on the pavement to mark the first anniversary of the first Covid-19 death in the Czech Republic. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



Virus surge in Europe is cautionary tale for world

The recent surge in Covid-19 infections in some European countries is a cautionary lesson for the rest of the world. It shows that even with just a handful of community cases, the numbers can quickly spiral out of control, countries that relax safety measures too early can undo all the good they had done, and the start of a vaccination programme does not mean safety is in sight for a country.



PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



WORLD

Myanmar military blames protesters for violence

Myanmar's military has accused anti-junta protesters of arson and violence as Western countries imposed more sanctions on parties linked to last month's coup and the ensuing bloody crackdown on dissent. A junta spokesman said that 164 protesters had been killed in the violence and expressed sadness at the deaths.

OPINION

Beware the aftershocks of the Covid-19 recession

Every economic crisis has its aftershocks. History has shown that things never return to their pre-crisis state. The economic crisis caused by the pandemic is no different. As government support tapers off, this year will be the moment of truth for many firms and workers, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

SINGAPORE

New floating solar farm is one of world's largest

Singapore is now home to one of the world's largest floating solar farms that is capable of potentially offsetting more than 4,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year. Sustainable energy provider Sunseap Group said it took close to a year to set up the farm on sea water in the Strait of Johor off Woodlands.