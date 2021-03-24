Looking for a way back Down Under

While many Singaporean students studying overseas in countries like the United Kingdom and the United States have had the option of returning to university despite the pandemic, most of those at Australian institutions have not been afforded that choice, owing to prevailing travel laws.

Strict border control measures have left what may be thousands of Singaporean students enrolled at universities in Australia stranded here, although some studying courses like medicine, which have large practical components, have been allowed to return.

Australia's borders are closed to all but its citizens, residents, their immediate family members and travellers from New Zealand.

These curbs have been in place since March 20 last year, with minor adjustments in between.

News of a possible travel bubble between the Republic and Australia came on March 14, but many students were still in limbo.

Some, however, like fifth-year medical student at Monash University Nicolle Chew, were recently allowed to return for clinical placements.

The 24-year-old flew back to Australia in January, after almost a year in Singapore, and is working in hospitals there. She will graduate at the end of this year.

"I'm glad to be able to come back and finish my degree before moving back to Singapore," she said. Her university is allowing fourth-and fifth-year medical students to return to finish their studies.

Other than a few exceptions, most remain in a state of uncertainty, with no end in sight. This drove final-year commerce student Stacey Chiu to attempt to pressure the Australian government into action.

Ms Chiu, also a Monash University undergraduate, petitioned the Australian Parliament to permit Singaporean students to enter the country to resume campus learning. The online petition received 1,090 signatures and was presented in Australia's Parliament.

She wrote: "Singapore has maintained a low number of Covid-19 cases, but our education remains hindered and compromised by harsh border restrictions.

"Despite our higher tuition fees, we are expected to continue with virtual classes when universities have opened for physical lessons. Online learning does not offer the same quality and experience as in-person classes, and we may be denied in-person internships while being allocated into classes at unreasonable hours."

Australia is a popular destination for higher education among Singaporean students.

Official figures show that over the 2019-2020 academic year, 1,315 Singaporeans lodged student visa applications. Australian government data shows there are over 7,000 Singaporeans enrolled in education institutions there. In comparison, there were about 6,820 Singaporeans studying in Britain across all levels for the 2019-2020 academic year, according to the Britain-based Higher Education Statistics Agency.

Student visa applications to Australia fell to 530 in the next year, but some believe that demand is still strong.

Mr Nick Lim, country manager at education consulting firm AUG Student Services, said the popularity of Australian universities is fed by supply and demand.

Citing the popularity of health-related courses, Mr Lim said: "There are only two medical schools and one dental school in Singapore, which are just not enough to meet the demand among Singaporean students."

The popularity of other courses, like psychology, was rising too.

"Australia is still popular despite Covid-19 and the fact that people cannot physically fly there. People planning for the future are applying with the hope that they can eventually go. Many are applying for the visa but starting school online," he added, saying that out of the hundreds of students applying to Australia which his company advises, over 90 per cent were still seeking to apply for a visa.