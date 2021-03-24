Myanmar military blames protesters for violence

YANGON • Myanmar's military yesterday accused anti-junta protesters of arson and violence as Western countries imposed more sanctions on parties linked to last month's coup and the ensuing bloody crackdown on dissent.

Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said 164 protesters had been killed in the violence and expressed sadness at the deaths.

"They are also our citizens," he said at a news conference in the capital Naypyitaw, adding that the military would use the least force possible to quell violence.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group says at least 261 people have been killed in the crackdown by security forces that has left the South-east Asian nation in turmoil.

The junta has tried to justify the coup by saying that a Nov 8 election won by Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) was fraudulent - an allegation that the electoral commission rejected.

Military leaders have promised a new election but have not set a date and have declared a state of emergency.

The junta spokesman blamed protesters for the violence and arson and said nine members of the security forces had been killed.

He said strikes and hospitals not fully operating had caused deaths, including from Covid-19, calling them "undutiful and unethical".

The spokesman also accused the media of spreading "fake news" and fanning unrest and said reporters could be prosecuted if they were in contact with the CRPH, the local name for what is left of Ms Suu Kyi's government.

The military has declared the CRPH an illegal organisation and said membership is punishable by death.

In the over three-hour news conference, the spokesman also said the military respected the media and, although reporting protests was allowed, leading them was a crime. He said the NLD had created hundreds or even thousands of extra ballots in numerous townships by inventing voters, including in Ms Suu Kyi's constituency.

Also shown was video testimony of former Yangon chief minister Phyo Min Thein saying he had visited Ms Suu Kyi multiple times and gave her money "whenever needed".

Ms Suu Kyi, who won the Nobel Peace Prize for her campaign to bring democratic civilian rule to Myanmar, has been in detention since the coup. Her lawyer says charges against her are trumped up.

The European Union and the United States imposed sanctions on Monday against individuals involved in the coup and the repression of the demonstrators.

The 11 people targeted included General Min Aung Hlaing, the commander-in-chief of the Myanmar military and head of the junta that has taken power.

The EU already has an arms embargo on Myanmar and has targeted some senior military officials since 2018.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas earlier told reporters that the military repression "has reached an unbearable extent".

Myanmar's neighbours are also speaking out against the violence, which is rare for countries in the region.

"We believe violence against unarmed civilians is inexcusable," Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan had said in Kuala Lumpur after talks with his Malaysian counterpart yesterday.

"We still believe there should be no external interference in the domestic affairs of a country, but to the maximum extent possible... we stand ready to do our best to support the people of Myanmar who in fact deserve so much better in the future."

The junta has said it is cooperating with five neighbouring countries - Bangladesh, China, India, Laos and Thailand - and values and respects their words, plus any countries that respect the stability of Myanmar.

