THE BIG STORY

Roads to be assessed for space for cycling paths

More than 20 roads in the north-east of Singapore and the eastern parts of the island will be assessed to determine if portions of them can be reclaimed for cycling paths. Should all plans come to fruition, experts said, the additional paths will significantly improve convenience and safety for cyclists.

THE BIG STORY

Dover Forest debate and the wider implications

The potential clearing of Dover Forest to make way for flats sparked concerns and was raised in Parliament. Political correspondent Justin Ong takes a look at the feasibility of alternative public housing sites and what this episode means in the longer term in the wider debate on development versus conservation.

SINGAPORE

21 youth ambassadors appointed to build bridges across faiths

Twenty-one peace ambassadors have been appointed by President Halimah Yacob at an event organised by youth-led interfaith initiative Roses of Peace at the Amara Singapore. The third batch of ambassadors, aged between 19 and 36, were appointed to build bridges across various faith communities and champion ground-up, peace-building initiatives for a year.

WORLD

Myanmar protesters seek international support

Myanmar's young protesters are rallying outside foreign embassies to demand that countries take a strong stand against the junta's power grab. Their vigil is part of an effort to sustain international attention as the political crisis descends towards a deadlock, says Indochina bureau chief Tan Hui Yee.

BUSINESS

Nets eyes larger footprint in online payments space

The ubiquity of Nets terminals may find its equivalent in the online sphere, as the e-payment service provider's chief executive Lawrence Chan seeks to grow the company and take it to the next level by improving its online solutions so that it can be more appealing to merchants and consumers.

LIFE

Managing kids' screen time a balancing act

As children are increasingly hooked to their mobile phones and the online world, parents have to strike a balance between setting limits on screen time and not being overly controlling. The Straits Times speaks to experts about how parents can deal with some of the challenges.