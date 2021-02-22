Nets eyes larger footprint in online payments space

CEO seeks to boost firm's online solutions to improve its appeal for merchants, consumers

Nets group CEO Lawrence Chan is looking to beef up Nets Click, a payment method that allows consumers to add their Nets bank card details in an app and use it to pay for purchases. Other plans in the pipeline include ramping up adoption of contactles
The ubiquity of Nets terminals - there are more than 130,000 of them in Singapore today - may find its equivalent in the online sphere, as the e-payment service provider's chief seeks to grow the company.

Nets group chief executive officer Lawrence Chan, who took over the company's reins last June, told The Straits Times in a recent interview: "Today, Nets is not strong enough online. That is something we've started to recognise and we have gone to our board for approval to invest in making ourselves even stronger online."

