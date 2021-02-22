Nets eyes larger footprint in online payments space

The ubiquity of Nets terminals - there are more than 130,000 of them in Singapore today - may find its equivalent in the online sphere, as the e-payment service provider's chief seeks to grow the company.

Nets group chief executive officer Lawrence Chan, who took over the company's reins last June, told The Straits Times in a recent interview: "Today, Nets is not strong enough online. That is something we've started to recognise and we have gone to our board for approval to invest in making ourselves even stronger online."