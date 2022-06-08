THE BIG STORY

The supply of land for private housing has been raised to its highest level in eight years in the face of resilient demand from buyers and developers. In all, there are 14 sites under the Government Land Sales programme for the second half of this year, which combined can yield about 7,310 private residential units.

Companies certified as having strong security practices will enjoy a faster clearance process for goods by 2025, after Asean Customs chiefs inked an agreement yesterday. Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said this arrangement could improve clearance efficiency by at least 30 per cent and help businesses save cost.

WORLD

As the problem of income inequality and unemployment deepens in India, there are growing calls for an urban job guarantee scheme for cities, along the lines of an existing scheme for rural India. Experts say this will help address problems that have arisen since Covid-19's economic rout.

Engaging in activities in the metaverse, ranging from travel, grocery shopping to even visiting the doctor, is no longer a far-off concept for Internet users in Thailand, as big firms and start-ups jockey to enter and build the metaverse world. But some experts have warned about the associated risks.

OPINION

The doctrine that the primary purpose of a company is to maximise shareholder returns held sway for decades, and is still influential in the world's boardrooms. But research has found that in the end, the intuitions of savvy business owners are valid: The customer is paramount.

SINGAPORE

Shared bicycle operator Anywheel is aiming to expand its deployment to Ang Mo Kio, Pasir Ris, Punggol and Tampines by the end of the year. This comes after it secured Land Transport Authority approval to double its fleet size to 30,000 bikes. This is the largest number of shared bikes an operator has been allowed to deploy since 2018.