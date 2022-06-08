Calls grow for national scheme for guaranteed work in urban India

It has been four days since daily wage worker Phoolchand Ram last found work. Last Thursday, the 61-year-old hoped the day would bring him some work when he set out again at 8am for a spot in Old Delhi, where a few hundred people congregate every morning waiting for potential employment.

But that lucky break never came.

"There are more than 20 people for every one job that is offered," said Mr Ram, who earns about 350 rupees (S$6.20) for a day's work at construction sites and for performing other odd jobs.

"Whether someone gets work or not depends entirely on luck… There's never been a month where I have had more than 10 days of work," he added.

It is the welfare of the urban poor such as Mr Ram that has led to growing calls for a national urban employment guarantee scheme in India. The idea for such a programme was even raised in a report released last month and drafted for the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.

Referring to lower labour force participation rates (LFPR) in urban areas than in rural India, the State of Inequality in India report called for a scheme offering guaranteed employment to surplus labour in towns and cities. Unemployment rates have been higher in urban than rural India for as many as 10 months since June last year, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy.

Last month, it was 8.21 per cent for urban India, falling from a high of 10.08 per cent in June last year. India has run a national rural employment guarantee scheme since 2006 which, despite niggling problems in its implementation including corruption, has been widely acknowledged as a social security net for locals in villages, especially during lean agricultural seasons.

While New Delhi has not announced any plans for a countrywide urban employment guarantee programme, the idea has found acceptance in certain states that have launched such schemes.

The north-western state of Rajasthan launched one last month, becoming the sixth state to have such a programme. It provides 100 days of employment to needy families in urban areas.

Dr Amit Basole, who heads the Centre for Sustainable Employment (CSE) at Azim Premji University in Bangalore, told The Straits Times that such a scheme at the national level would not just help people cope with the pandemic's shock but also shield them from further crises.

"A national employment guarantee scheme is necessary in order to be better prepared so that we don't see the kind of migrant crisis that we saw in 2020," Dr Basole said.

The CSE had proposed the creation of a national urban job guarantee programme in 2019, with the provision of 100 days of guaranteed work at 500 rupees a day.