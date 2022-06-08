Thais excited by nascent metaverse

Despite a ban on water fights during Thailand's annual Songkran festival this year because of Covid-19 restrictions, some revellers still got to celebrate with super soakers and water fights - albeit in a less traditional way on the metaverse.

"It was quite similar to how Songkran is celebrated (in real life). But you don't need to leave your home," said high school student Naharuethai Thongjerm, who attended the Metaverse Songkran Festival hosted by property giant Siam Piwat and social app Zepeto.