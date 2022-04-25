THE BIG STORY

Trust has probably been the most critical factor in Singapore's pandemic response, and the nation must learn from Covid-19 and not let lessons from it go to waste, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. These include upholding Singapore's standards of medical excellence and further developing its expertise in public health.

OPINION

China's signing of a security pact with the Solomon Islands worries the United States because of the foothold it gives the Chinese in the South Pacific for military power projection. It has raised the possibility of China establishing a naval base in the Solomons, disrupting the US Navy's ability to operate unchallenged.

SINGAPORE

Around 660kg of chewing tobacco worth more than $131,000 was seized during a joint operation by the Health Sciences Authority and police. They raided a total of six retail outlets, three of which were found to be selling chewing tobacco. A total of 15 people, comprising 10 peddlers and five found possessing or using chewing tobacco, were caught during the operation.

SINGAPORE

Amid a spike in home renovation complaints, contractors here said they have been trying to meet contractual obligations in a climate of rising material costs and a labour shortage. The reopening of the land border with Malaysia on April 1 has not led to day workers returning in their pre-pandemic numbers, said contractors.

SINGAPORE

Actor Chen Hanwei, the solo anchor host of this year's Star Awards, has received the Best Actor accolade many times. Little did the 52-year-old know that he would be getting his seventh Best Actor trophy for his role in the drama Recipe Of Life. He paid tribute to the younger generation of actors in his speech.

SPORT

The Football Association of Singapore is sticking with a Japanese coach. While plans to replace Tatsuma Yoshida with Singapore Premier League team Albirex Niigata's coach Kazuaki Yoshinaga have fallen through, they are likely to go for former J-League player Takayuki Nishigaya.