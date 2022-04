Negotiations to hire Kazuaki Yoshinaga as the next Lions ringmaster have fallen through, but the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) is expected to follow through with the Japanese way.

The Straits Times understands that former J-League player Takayuki Nishigaya is poised to be installed as the new national men's football coach after being recommended to the FAS by the Japan Football Association (JFA), pending the Ministry of Manpower's approval for a work pass.