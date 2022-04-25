Star Awards host Chen Hanwei also wins Best Actor

Actor Chen Hanwei has received the Best Actor accolade at the Star Awards many times.

Yesterday, the 52-year-old thought his experience at the ceremony would be about him being the solo anchor host.

Little did he know that he would also get another Best Actor trophy, his seventh, for his performance in the drama Recipe Of Life.

In his acceptance speech, he said: "Truthfully, I really want the younger generation (of stars) to win this award... I have maintained my standard, but their performances have surpassed their own standards. They should be standing on this stage, enjoying this honour."

Huang Biren, his co-star in Recipe Of Life, won Best Actress, which was among 18 awards presented yesterday.

The 27th edition of the event honouring and celebrating the best of local content and talent was held at The Theatre at Mediacorp, in Buona Vista, with the theme "When the stars align, dreams come true".

For the first time, the ceremony featured a special robot escort, which was deployed to deliver the trophies to award winners.

The performance categories were judged by a panel made up of industry veterans and established media practitioners.

Veteran actress Lin Meijiao won Best Supporting Actress for her work in the hit drama My Star Bride. In her acceptance speech, Lin said the drama was about love, and added: "Love is something which cannot be missing between people. With love, the world is more beautiful."

Jeffrey Xu clinched Best Supporting Actor for his role in the action-packed drama The Takedown, his first performance award in around 10 years in show business. He said: "I wish the acceptance speech could be longer; after all, I am not a regular here... This is something which I have always been seeking."

Xiang Yun, who won the Evergreen Artiste Award, thanked her family - husband Edmund Chen, daughter Chen Yixin and son Chen Xi - and added: "Although there are many years between us, in the entertainment business, we are on the same path. We have to keep at it, not give up, and accept challenges."

In the popularity category, Rebecca Lim and Felicia Chin won their 10th Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes trophy, and will receive the All-Time Favourite Artiste honours next year.

One of the show's emotional highs came when actor Brandon Wong, who entered the entertainment industry in 1995, made it to the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes.

Fighting back tears during his acceptance speech, the 50-year-old said: "Twenty-seven years, it has really not been easy. There aren't many 27 years in one's life... Now, I am worried that I have to wait another 27 years for the next award."

Among the night's presenters were Taiwanese singer Pets Tseng, Taiwanese actor Austin Lin and Hong Kong Heavenly King Aaron Kwok. Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo also attended the show.