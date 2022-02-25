Must-reads

THE BIG STORY

Russia launches air and ground assault on Ukraine

Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine yesterday, with a massive air and ground assault intended to topple the government. Ukraine said the attack, the biggest in Europe since World War II, came from three fronts - along the border with Belarus to the north, Russia to the east and Russian-controlled Crimea in the south. 

SINGAPORE

Five months' jail for SAF captain in fatal Bionix case

A Singapore Armed Forces captain involved in an incident where a Bionix infantry fighting vehicle mounted a Land Rover, killing the driver, has been sentenced to five months in jail. Ong Lin Jie was found to have acted rashly by failing to keep a 30m safe distance between the vehicles, and ordering the Land Rover to overtake the Bionix. 

WORLD

HK to allow mainland medical personnel to aid Covid-19 fight

Hong Kong has invoked emergency powers to allow doctors, nurses and other personnel from the Chinese mainland to help it battle record Covid-19 infections, which hit nearly 8,800 cases yesterday. Hospitals in the Asian financial hub have been overwhelmed by its worst-ever Covid-19 wave, which has also stymied government efforts to isolate all infected people in dedicated units. 

LIFE

Transgender documentary among weekend top picks

Catch Some Women, a documentary which looks at Singapore's transgender history, at the Projector, or Another Spring, an art exhibition by Myanmar artist/activist Htein Lin. To tickle your palate, try prawn noodles at Fei Lou Fatt. For more, check out Friyay!, Life's weekend dining and entertainment guide. 

BUSINESS

SIA posts net profit of $85m for third quarter

Singapore Airlines (SIA) posted its best quarterly results since the pandemic began thanks to stronger cargo and passenger performances, due in part to the introduction of vaccinated travel lanes. It racked up net profit of $85 million for the third quarter of financial year 2021/2022 on the back of revenue of $2.32 billion. 

SPORTS

Zverev's actions cannot be justified, say players

Top men's tennis players Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev have criticised world No. 3 Alexander Zverev for his expletive-filled tantrum at the Mexican Open in Acapulco, claiming the German "deserved" to be expelled from the tournament. 

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 25, 2022, with the headline Must-reads.

