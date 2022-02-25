Zverev 'deserved' to be expelled

LONDON • The world's leading men's tennis players have rounded on Alexander Zverev, claiming the Tokyo Games singles gold medallist deserved to be expelled from the ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco for his expletive-filled tantrum after a doubles defeat.
Upset over a line call earlier during Wednesday's match, the world No. 3 smashed his racket repeatedly against the umpire's chair, coming perilously close to hitting match official Alessandro Germani, and spewed a string of vulgarities, leading to his expulsion.
He was set to play German Peter Gojowczyk in the last 16 yesterday but the match was forfeited.
Australian Open champion and record 21-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal yesterday joined the condemnation, even as he claimed he was sure the two-time ATP Finals champion would learn from his mistake.
Nadal said that he felt sorry for Zverev with whom he shared a "good relationship" but could not condone the second seed's actions in Mexico.
"He deserved the sanction because you can't act in this way," the Spaniard said after reaching the quarter-finals at Acapulco with a 6-0, 6-3 win over American Stefan Kozlov.
"I think he is aware of that and I hope that this serves as a learning process for him and other young players who lose their temper on the court sometimes."
Zverev's angry outburst could earn him more sanctions from the ATP Tour.
According to the men's tennis governing body rule book, the on-site supervisor can refer the case higher up for further investigation after completing the assessment, and there is the possibility of further fines and penalties.
In 2019, after an initial fine of US$113,000 (S$153,100), Australian firebrand Nick Kyrgios was given a suspended ban of 16 weeks and an additional fine of US$25,000 for "aggravated behaviour" by the ATP following an internal investigation.
Nadal said he did not want to get into the quantum of punishment but hinted kicking Zverev out of Acapulco was insufficient.
"I think the organisation needs to be strict about it because the images spread quickly on social media and there are millions of children watching and they develop these attitudes," he added.
"I understand there are moments of frustration and anger but we need to try to be an example."
World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, who was fined A$12,000 (S$11,600) at the Australian Open for his outburst against the umpire, conceded organisers had no choice but to act against Zverev.
"That's what happened to me a few times," the Russian, who can become world No. 1 for the first time with victory in Acapulco, said.
"He (Zverev) made a mistake. He paid for it. From what he said, he understands that he made the mistake. And that's the most important. People, no matter which job, which sport, everybody makes mistakes... From my point of view, I understand when you make mistakes, but you regret it and next time, you try not to make it."
Their assessment of Zverev's behaviour mirrored that of world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who is competing at the Dubai Tennis Championships.
Djokovic - who was disqualified from the 2020 US Open for inadvertently hitting a line judge with a ball - said he could not "justify" Zverev's actions.
"I made mistakes in the past where I've had tantrums on the court. I understand what the player is going through. But, of course, I do not justify his actions. He has, with the words that he had in the statement, handled it in a right way," the Serb added.
Zverev has since apologised after being defaulted for "unsportsmanlike conduct" from the event where he had won the title last year.
AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS