Zverev 'deserved' to be expelled

LONDON • The world's leading men's tennis players have rounded on Alexander Zverev, claiming the Tokyo Games singles gold medallist deserved to be expelled from the ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco for his expletive-filled tantrum after a doubles defeat.

Upset over a line call earlier during Wednesday's match, the world No. 3 smashed his racket repeatedly against the umpire's chair, coming perilously close to hitting match official Alessandro Germani, and spewed a string of vulgarities, leading to his expulsion.

He was set to play German Peter Gojowczyk in the last 16 yesterday but the match was forfeited.

Australian Open champion and record 21-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal yesterday joined the condemnation, even as he claimed he was sure the two-time ATP Finals champion would learn from his mistake.

Nadal said that he felt sorry for Zverev with whom he shared a "good relationship" but could not condone the second seed's actions in Mexico.

"He deserved the sanction because you can't act in this way," the Spaniard said after reaching the quarter-finals at Acapulco with a 6-0, 6-3 win over American Stefan Kozlov.

"I think he is aware of that and I hope that this serves as a learning process for him and other young players who lose their temper on the court sometimes."

Zverev's angry outburst could earn him more sanctions from the ATP Tour.

According to the men's tennis governing body rule book, the on-site supervisor can refer the case higher up for further investigation after completing the assessment, and there is the possibility of further fines and penalties.

In 2019, after an initial fine of US$113,000 (S$153,100), Australian firebrand Nick Kyrgios was given a suspended ban of 16 weeks and an additional fine of US$25,000 for "aggravated behaviour" by the ATP following an internal investigation.

Nadal said he did not want to get into the quantum of punishment but hinted kicking Zverev out of Acapulco was insufficient.